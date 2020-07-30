2014 NFL re-draft has Detroit Lions passing on Eric Ebron

Ah, yes. The 2014 NFL Draft which left Detroit Lions fans everywhere scratching their heads (and throwing things) when the team they root for used the No. 10 overall pick to select TE Eric Ebron.

It is a moment that many have looked back at and thought, “what if?”

Specifically, what if the Lions had selected perennial All-Pro DT Aaron Donald instead of Ebron? Unfortunately, what is done is done and we will never know what may have been had the Lions made the right decision.

That being said, I recently came across a 2014 NFL re-draft that has the Lions going in a different direction than Ebron.

The re-draft was put together by Kaleb Emcee of the 366 Sports Network and Emcee has the Lions selecting EDGE rusher Dee Ford out of Auburn. In real life, Ford was selected No. 23 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs.

From 366 Sports Network:

The Lions rectify a terrible mistake of taking TE Eric Ebron by selecting EDGE Dee Ford instead, adding to a defensive line consisting of Nick Fairley and Ndamukong Suh. The Lions defensive front should be fine, even without Suh in the future, with Ford being the premier pass rusher going forward.

Ford’s best season came in 2018 when he started all 16 games for the Chiefs, racking up 13 sacks and forcing seven fumbles on way to a Pro Bowl appearance.

In case you were wondering (I know you were), Ebron was still selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL re-draft as the Denver Broncos snagged him with the No. 31 overall pick.