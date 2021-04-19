2019 NFL re-draft has Detroit Lions taking hard pass on T.J. Hockenson

Sharing is caring!

When the Detroit Lions selected TE T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, I was irate.

Heading into the draft, I made it very clear that Hockenson would be a Pro Bowl tight end by his third year at the latest (he did just that) but my feeling was that the Lions should select a defensive player with EDGE rushers Josh Allen and Brian Burns being my first two choices.

Well, as we know, Allen was selected at No. 7 and the Lions decided to go with Hockenson.

As predicted, Hockenson has been a solid player for the Lions but he has not made the impact that Allen (who was not available) or Burns would have made.

In a recent 2019 NFL re-draft published by Bleacher Report, the Lions take a hard pass on Hockenson and take EDGE rusher Maxx Crosby.

In case you were wondering, Allen ended up going No. 3 to the Jets and Burns went No. 7 to the Jaguars.

As far as Hockenson goes, he ended up dropping to No. 15 and being selected by Washington.

