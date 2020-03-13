38.7 F
Detroit
Friday, March 13, 2020
How the 2020 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament would have played out

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

On Thursday, just prior to the start of Game 3 of the 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, both the Michigan and Rutgers players were told their game had been canceled. In fact, the Big Ten announced at that time that the remainder of the tournament had been canceled due to COVID-19.

But what would have happened if the tournament had been allowed to play out?

We have you covered!

Here is how the Big Ten Tournament would have played out had the coronavirus not stolen it from us.

First, here is the bracket for your reference.

MARCH 11 GAMES 

*These games were actually played so the outcomes stand

Game 1 #13 Northwestern 57 vs. #12 Minnesota 74

Game 2 #14 Nebraska 64 vs. #11 Indiana 89

MARCH 12 GAMES

Game 3 #9 Michigan 74 vs. No. 8 Rutgers 67

Game 4 #12 Minnesota 75 vs. No. 5 Iowa 85

Game 5 #10 Purdue 73 vs. No. 7 Ohio State 71

Game 6 #11 Indiana 67 vs. No. 6 Penn State 65

MARCH 13 GAMES (Quarterfinals)

Game 7 #9 Michigan 65 vs. #1 Wisconsin 63

Game 8 #5 Iowa 91 vs. #4 Illinois 86

Game 9 #10 Purdue 65 vs. #2 Michigan State 77

Game 10 #11 Indiana 62 vs. #3 Maryland 70

MARCH 14 GAMES (Semifinals)

Game 11 #9 Michigan 86 vs. #5 Iowa 82

Game 12 #2 Michigan State 73 vs. #3 Maryland 67

MARCH 15 GAME (Championship Game)

Game 13 #9 Michigan 65 vs. #2 Michigan State 66

 

MICHIGAN STATE WINS THE 2020 BIG TEN TOURNAMENT!!!

