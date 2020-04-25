41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, April 25, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

2020 Detroit Lions UDFA Tracker

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions to sign All-American TE Hunter Bryant

Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, the Detroit Lions may be signing what will end up being the best UDFA signing of the offseason as Washington TE...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions signing Notre Dame captain, Jalen Elliott

Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, the Detroit Lions are signing UDFA S Jalen Elliott out of Notre Dame. Elliott was the captain of the Notre Dame...
Read more

Featured Video

The 2020 NFL Draft is officially in the books but that does not mean the Detroit Lions are finished adding players who were playing college football last season.

Now that the draft is complete, college players who were eligible to be selected are now free agents and can sign with any team in the league.

For this tracker, we will be doing our best to keep you updated with each and every player to is reportedly going to sign with the Lions.

Make sure to bookmark this page and just refresh throughout the day as you see fit!

SIGNED UDFAs

LS – Steven Wirtel (Iowa State) LINK

TE – Hunter Bryant (Washington) LINK

FB – Luke Sellers (SDSU) LINK

S – Jalen Elliott (Notre Dame) LINK

P – Arryn Siposs (Auburn) LINK

DE – Austin Edwards (Ferris State) LINK

DB – Bobby Price (Norfolk State) LINK

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell
Views12

More on this topic

Previous articleReport: Detroit Lions signing Notre Dame captain, Jalen Elliott
Next articleReport: Detroit Lions to sign All-American TE Hunter Bryant

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.