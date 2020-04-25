2020 Detroit Lions UDFA Tracker

The 2020 NFL Draft is officially in the books but that does not mean the Detroit Lions are finished adding players who were playing college football last season.

Now that the draft is complete, college players who were eligible to be selected are now free agents and can sign with any team in the league.

For this tracker, we will be doing our best to keep you updated with each and every player to is reportedly going to sign with the Lions.

Make sure to bookmark this page and just refresh throughout the day as you see fit!

SIGNED UDFAs

LS – Steven Wirtel (Iowa State) LINK

TE – Hunter Bryant (Washington) LINK

FB – Luke Sellers (SDSU) LINK

S – Jalen Elliott (Notre Dame) LINK

P – Arryn Siposs (Auburn) LINK

DE – Austin Edwards (Ferris State) LINK

DB – Bobby Price (Norfolk State) LINK