41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, July 24, 2020
type here...

2020 Detroit Tigers Opening Day hype video

Detroit Tigers NewsVideos
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

The wait is finally over as our Detroit Tigers will FINALLY open up their 2020 regular season on the road against the Cincinnati Reds.

After finishing with the worst record in baseball a year ago, the hope is that the Tigers take a step forward this season before finally making some noise in the coming seasons.

Heck, who am I kidding? Call me a homer or a Kool-Aid drinker if you want but with the announcement that 16 teams will make the Major League Baseball playoffs in 2020, I truly believe our Tigers can (and will) keep things interesting much longer than most everybody expects.

That being said, it all begins tonight when Matthew Boyd takes the mound for the Tigers against Reds Opening Day starter, Sonny Gray.

Here is an Opening Day hype video to help get you pumped up!

BONUS CONTENT:

Niko Goodrum, Ron Gardenhire shed light on team’s national anthem stance

Prior to tonight’s exhibition game between the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds, four Reds players decided to kneel during the playing of the national anthem.

The Tigers, however, weren’t on the field during the playing of the anthem and instead decided to remain behind in the locker room.

SS Niko Goodrum later explained meeting and several players chose to stay in the clubhouse while the national anthem was played. Skipper Ron Gardenhire also offered his thoughts:

Niko Goodrum:

“We had a meeting and decided what we wanted to do. And that’s what we decided on doing. So we just stayed in for the anthem and came out ready to play ball.”

“Some guys are kneeling. Some guys are locking arms. I’m not really sure what every other team is doing. But that’s what we came up with, that we wanted to do. We did it as a unit. We just stayed inside.”

Gardenhire:

“I believe in my guys. I told them, ‘Take a stand, you do what you have to do.’ I have no problem with that whatsoever. And I have no problem with those guys on the other side kneeling. That doesn’t bother me one bit. They’re kneeling for a reason, a good reason.”

“We are united. Our baseball team is united here. Baseball in general is united on what we’re trying to do here and make statements about what’s been happening in this country.”

Niko Goodrum, Ron Gardenhire shed light on team’s national anthem stance

 

 

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers reveal Opening Day starting lineup

Don Drysdale - 0
The wait is almost over as the Detroit Tigers are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds on Opening Day. Just moments ago, the Tigers...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Tigers News

2020 Detroit Tigers Opening Day hype video

Don Drysdale - 0
The wait is finally over as our Detroit Tigers will FINALLY open up their 2020 regular season on the road against the Cincinnati Reds. After...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Cincinnati Reds release starting lineup for Opening Day matchup vs. Detroit Tigers

Don Drysdale - 0
On Friday night, the Cincinnati Reds will host the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day. Just moments ago, the Red released their Opening Day starting lineup...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

One Detroit Lions veteran who could be traded in 2020

Don Drysdale - 0
Heading into the 2020 regular season, the Detroit Lions have quite a few players who are heading into the final year on their current...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers reveal Opening Day starting lineup

Don Drysdale - 0
The wait is almost over as the Detroit Tigers are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds on Opening Day. Just moments ago, the Tigers...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Cincinnati Reds release starting lineup for Opening Day matchup vs. Detroit Tigers

Don Drysdale - 0
On Friday night, the Cincinnati Reds will host the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day. Just moments ago, the Red released their Opening Day starting lineup...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Toronto Blue Jays FINALLY find a home for 2020 season

Don Drysdale - 0
After what has been a roller coaster of reports over the past few days, the Toronto Blue Jays have finally found a home for...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers to honor Al Kaline with special uniform patch in 2020

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Tigers and the sporting world lost one of the all time legends earlier this year with the passing of "Mr. Tiger" himself...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.