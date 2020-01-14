2020 Heisman Trophy odds released

On Monday night, the 2019 college football season wrapped up with LSU winning the National Championship by defeating Clemson.

With the season in the books, it is time to start looking towards the 2020 campaign and who the best players in the nation will be.

As you can see below, the odds have been revealed (via BetOnline) for the 2020 Heisman Trophy and Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is listed as the favorite to bring home the hardware.

Nation, which of these players are you placing your money on? Is there somebody missing from the list that you believe will have a breakout season?