On Wednesday evening, the 2020 MLB Draft will get underway with the 1st Round (picks 1-29), along with the Competitive Balance Round A picks (picks 30-37).

The draft will be televised on ESPN and the MLB Network beginning at 7 p.m. EST.

Rounds 2-5 will be televised on ESPN2 and the MLB Network on Thursday beginning at 5 p.m. EST.

Below is the complete draft order. As you can see, the Detroit Tigers have the No. 1 overall pick.