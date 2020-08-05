41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
type here...

2020 Michigan Football game-by-game predictions

U of M News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale
Michigan

Earlier this morning, the Big Ten announced the 2020 Michigan Wolverines’ football schedule and as you can see below, it most definitely looks different than what we are used to.

Not only does Michigan square off against Ohio State in October, but they will also welcome the Michigan State Spartans to the ‘Big House’ for the second year in a row. (That is sure to upset Spartans’ fans)

With the updated schedule finally being released, I thought it would be fun (with the help of my son) to take a look at the Wolverines’ schedule on a game by game basis and make our predictions.

Here we go!

9/5 vs. Purdue (Win 45-10)

9/12 at Minnesota (Win 35-31)

9/19 vs. Penn State (Win 27-24)

9/26 at Rutgers (Win 55-7)

10/3 vs. Michigan State (Win 24-14)

10/17 at Indiana (Win 35-21)

10/24 at Ohio State (Lose 48-38)

10/31 vs. Wisconsin (Win 27-23)

11/7 vs. Maryland (Win 38-13)

11/21 at Northwestern (Win 42-17)

Call us crazy, but my son and I have Michigan going 9-1 in the regular season with their only loss coming at the hands of the hated Buckeyes.

GO BLUE!

What do you think?

 

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

U of M News

2020 Michigan Football game-by-game predictions

Don Drysdale - 0
Earlier this morning, the Big Ten announced the 2020 Michigan Wolverines' football schedule and as you can see below, it most definitely looks different...
Read more
- Advertisement -
MSU News

Michigan vs. Michigan State 2020 matchup switched from East Lansing to Ann Arbor

Don Drysdale - 0
On Wednesday morning, the Big Ten released their 2020 schedule and it was full of surprises, including Michigan squaring off against Ohio State on...
Read more
U of M News

Michigan’s 2020 football schedule includes October game vs. Ohio State

Don Drysdale - 0
On Wednesday, the Big Ten released their 2020 team-by-team schedule and as expected, it features only in-conference games. Below is Michigan's schedule for the 2020...
Read more
MSU News

Big Ten unveils ‘conference only’ 2020 football schedule

Don Drysdale - 0
At this point, we are just hoping to see college football in 2020, but the Big Ten is moving forward as if that will...
Read more

Related news

MSU News

Michigan vs. Michigan State 2020 matchup switched from East Lansing to Ann Arbor

Don Drysdale - 0
On Wednesday morning, the Big Ten released their 2020 schedule and it was full of surprises, including Michigan squaring off against Ohio State on...
Read more
U of M News

Michigan’s 2020 football schedule includes October game vs. Ohio State

Don Drysdale - 0
On Wednesday, the Big Ten released their 2020 team-by-team schedule and as expected, it features only in-conference games. Below is Michigan's schedule for the 2020...
Read more
MSU News

Big Ten unveils ‘conference only’ 2020 football schedule

Don Drysdale - 0
At this point, we are just hoping to see college football in 2020, but the Big Ten is moving forward as if that will...
Read more
U of M News

Michigan lost out on 5-star recruit because Jim Harbaugh did not take off his cleats

Don Drysdale - 0
We have certainly heard some odd Jim Harbaugh stories since he took over as head coach at the University of Michigan but this one...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.