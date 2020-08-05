2020 Michigan Football game-by-game predictions

Earlier this morning, the Big Ten announced the 2020 Michigan Wolverines’ football schedule and as you can see below, it most definitely looks different than what we are used to.

Not only does Michigan square off against Ohio State in October, but they will also welcome the Michigan State Spartans to the ‘Big House’ for the second year in a row. (That is sure to upset Spartans’ fans)

With the updated schedule finally being released, I thought it would be fun (with the help of my son) to take a look at the Wolverines’ schedule on a game by game basis and make our predictions.

Here we go!

9/5 vs. Purdue (Win 45-10)

9/12 at Minnesota (Win 35-31)

9/19 vs. Penn State (Win 27-24)

9/26 at Rutgers (Win 55-7)

10/3 vs. Michigan State (Win 24-14)

10/17 at Indiana (Win 35-21)

10/24 at Ohio State (Lose 48-38)

10/31 vs. Wisconsin (Win 27-23)

11/7 vs. Maryland (Win 38-13)

11/21 at Northwestern (Win 42-17)

Call us crazy, but my son and I have Michigan going 9-1 in the regular season with their only loss coming at the hands of the hated Buckeyes.

GO BLUE!

What do you think?