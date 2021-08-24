2020 Michigan Mr. Basketball winner arrested following rape accusation

According to a report from the Indianapolis Star, 2020 Michigan Mr. Basketball winner Carlos ‘Scooby’ Johnson has been arrested following a rape accusation.

Johnson, 19, was charged Aug. 12 with rape and sexual battery. He was booked into Marion County Jail Monday.

Butler University in a statement said Johnson is no longer enrolled and has not been allowed on campus since the investigation began Feb. 4.

“The University takes these allegations very seriously and has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct, violence, and harassment, per our Sexual Misconduct Policy,” the statement said. “Our top priority is the safety of our students and campus community, and the University provides support and resources to all students.”

