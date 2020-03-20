49.9 F
Friday, March 20, 2020
College Sports

2020 NCAA Tournament Results: Friday’s Opening Round Games

By Don Drysdale


Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

We had an amazing 2019-2020 NCAA college basketball season until it was taken away from us by COVID-19.

Because of the coronavirus, the NCAA announced on Friday that they were canceling the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament, which means we will have to miss out on one of the most fun times of the year.

But instead of just sitting back and accepting that the NCAA Tournament will not take place, we decided to have a little bit of fun here at DSN by coming up with our own bracket, which will play out over the next handful of weeks until the Final Four is revealed and a National Champion is crowned.

*ALL GAMES ARE SIMULATED ONE TIME USING NCAAGAMESIM.COM

If you missed our SELECTION SUNDAY post, please click this link.

Here is a look at the full bracket:

If you missed the results from Thursday’s games, please click here.

And now, for the results of Friday’s games of the Opening Round! As you can see below, the big upset of the day was No. 13 S.F. Austin taking down No. 4 Maryland. No. 3 Michigan State advanced despite being down by 16 points in the first half against No. 14 Belmont.

There we go! The Round of 64 is in the books and Michigan and Michigan State are both still alive and well. As far as the Big Ten goes, there are still 7 of 10 teams remaining in the Big Dance.

Make sure to check back on Saturday to see which teams from the Midwest and East Regions advance to the Sweet 16.

But for now, take a look at what the bracket looks like after the opening round.

 

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Comments

