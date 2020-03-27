2020 NCAA Tournament Results: Friday’s Sweet 16 Games

We had an amazing 2019-2020 NCAA college basketball season until it was taken away from us by COVID-19.

Because of the coronavirus, the NCAA announced on Friday that they were canceling the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament, which means we will have to miss out on one of the most fun times of the year.

But instead of just sitting back and accepting that the NCAA Tournament will not take place, we decided to have a little bit of fun here at DSN by coming up with our own bracket, which will play out over the next handful of weeks until the Final Four is revealed and a National Champion is crowned.

*ALL GAMES ARE SIMULATED ONE TIME USING NCAAGAMESIM.COM

Here is a look at the full bracket:

And now, here are the results of Friday’s Sweet 16 games from the West and South regions! As you can see below, No. 3 Michigan State was not able to get it done as they were defeated by No. 2 Duke. In addition, No. 4 Wisconsin lost to No. 9 Florida, which means zero Big Ten teams advanced to the Elite 8!

There we go! We now know all eight teams who will make up the Elite 8!

Make sure to check back on Saturday to find out which teams from the Midwest and East regions march on to the Final Four. No. 1 Kansas will face No. 2 Creighton in the Midwest and No. 9 Texas Tech will square off against No. 6 West Virginia in the East.

But for now, take a look at what the bracket looks like after Friday’s Sweet 16 games.