2020 NCAA Tournament Results: Saturday’s Final Four Games

We had an amazing 2019-2020 NCAA college basketball season until it was taken away from us by COVID-19.

Because of the coronavirus, the NCAA announced on Friday that they were canceling the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament, which means we will have to miss out on one of the most fun times of the year.

But instead of just sitting back and accepting that the NCAA Tournament will not take place, we decided to have a little bit of fun here at DSN by coming up with our own bracket, which will play out over the next handful of weeks until the Final Four is revealed and a National Champion is crowned.

*ALL GAMES ARE SIMULATED ONE TIME USING NCAAGAMESIM.COM

And now, here are the results of Saturday’s Final Four games!

As you can see below, No. 9 Texas Tech advanced to the Championship for the second-straight season by defeating No. 2 Creighton 82-79. The Red Raiders will square off against No. 5 Butler, who took down No. 2 Duke by a score of 82-75.

Make sure to check back on Monday to see who will win the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship!

But for now, take a look at the updated bracket.