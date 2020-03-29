44.9 F
College Sports

2020 NCAA Tournament Results: Sunday’s Elite 8 Games

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

We had an amazing 2019-2020 NCAA college basketball season until it was taken away from us by COVID-19.

Embed from Getty Images

Because of the coronavirus, the NCAA announced on Friday that they were canceling the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament, which means we will have to miss out on one of the most fun times of the year.

But instead of just sitting back and accepting that the NCAA Tournament will not take place, we decided to have a little bit of fun here at DSN by coming up with our own bracket, which will play out over the next handful of weeks until the Final Four is revealed and a National Champion is crowned.

*ALL GAMES ARE SIMULATED ONE TIME USING NCAAGAMESIM.COM

If you missed our SELECTION SUNDAY post, please click this link.

Here is a look at the full bracket:

If you missed the results from Thursday’s Opening Round games, please click here.

If you missed the results from Friday’s Opening Round games, please click here.

If you missed the results from Saturday’s Round of 32 games, please click here.

If you missed the results from Sunday’s Round of 32 games, please click here.

If you missed the results from Thursday’s Sweet 16 games, please click here.

If you missed the results from Friday’s Sweet 16 games, please click here.

If you missed the results from Saturday’s Elite 8 games, please click here.

And now, here are the results of Sunday’s Elite 8 games from the West and South regions! As you can see below, No. 2 Duke defeated No. 9 Florida to move on to the Final Four. In the second game of the day, No. 5 Butler took care of business by taking down No. 10 Oklahoma to punch their ticket to the Final Four.

The 2020 Final Four is set!

Next Saturday, No. 2 Creighton will take on No. 9 Texas Tech in the first game of the day and that will be followed by No. 2 Duke vs. No. 5 Butler in Game 2.

Make sure to check back on Saturday to find out which teams will square off on Monday, April 6th in the National Championship game.

But for now, take a look at what the bracket looks like after Sunday’s Elite 8 games.

