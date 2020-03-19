2020 NCAA Tournament Results: Thursday’s Opening Round Games

We had an amazing 2019-2020 NCAA college basketball season until it was taken away from us by COVID-19.

Because of the coronavirus, the NCAA announced on Friday that they were canceling the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament, which means we will have to miss out on one of the most fun times of the year.

But instead of just sitting back and accepting that the NCAA Tournament will not take place, we decided to have a little bit of fun here at DSN by coming up with our own bracket, which will play out over the next handful of weeks until the Final Four is revealed and a National Champion is crowned.

*ALL GAMES ARE SIMULATED ONE TIME USING NCAAGAMESIM.COM

If you missed our SELECTION SUNDAY post, please click this link.

Here is a look at the full bracket:

And now, for the results of Thursday’s games of the Opening Round! As you can see below, we have already had a few big-time upsets, including No. 12 Yale defeating No. 5 Ohio State, No. 13 N. Texas defeating No. 4 Villanova, and No. 14 Bradley taking down No. 3 Louisville!

There we go! Is your bracket busted yet? Mine took a HUGE hit as I had Louisville going to the Final Four!

Make sure to check back tomorrow for the Opening Round results from the West and South Regions!

But for now, here is a look at the updated bracket.