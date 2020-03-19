42.8 F
Detroit
Thursday, March 19, 2020
type here...
College Sports

2020 NCAA Tournament Results: Thursday’s Opening Round Games

By Don Drysdale


Must Read

College SportsDon Drysdale - 0

2020 NCAA Tournament Results: Thursday’s Opening Round Games

We had an amazing 2019-2020 NCAA college basketball season until it was taken away from us by COVID-19. http://gty.im/1206667235 Because of...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions now have 9 picks in 2020 NFL Draft

On Thursday, it was made official that the Detroit Lions have traded Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to the...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Philadelphia Eagles CB Darius Slay’s new contract details emerge

Just moments ago, news broke that the Detroit Lions have officially traded Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to the...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

We had an amazing 2019-2020 NCAA college basketball season until it was taken away from us by COVID-19.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Because of the coronavirus, the NCAA announced on Friday that they were canceling the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament, which means we will have to miss out on one of the most fun times of the year.

But instead of just sitting back and accepting that the NCAA Tournament will not take place, we decided to have a little bit of fun here at DSN by coming up with our own bracket, which will play out over the next handful of weeks until the Final Four is revealed and a National Champion is crowned.

- Advertisement -

*ALL GAMES ARE SIMULATED ONE TIME USING NCAAGAMESIM.COM

If you missed our SELECTION SUNDAY post, please click this link.

Here is a look at the full bracket:

And now, for the results of Thursday’s games of the Opening Round! As you can see below, we have already had a few big-time upsets, including No. 12 Yale defeating No. 5 Ohio State, No. 13 N. Texas defeating No. 4 Villanova, and No. 14 Bradley taking down No. 3 Louisville!

- Advertisement -

There we go! Is your bracket busted yet? Mine took a HUGE hit as I had Louisville going to the Final Four!

Make sure to check back tomorrow for the Opening Round results from the West and South Regions!

But for now, here is a look at the updated bracket.

 

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Lions now have 9 picks in 2020 NFL Draft

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

College SportsDon Drysdale - 0

2020 NCAA Tournament Results: Thursday’s Opening Round Games

We had an amazing 2019-2020 NCAA college basketball season until it was taken away from us by COVID-19. http://gty.im/1206667235 Because of...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions now have 9 picks in 2020 NFL Draft

Arnold Powell - 0
On Thursday, it was made official that the Detroit Lions have traded Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 3rd...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Philadelphia Eagles CB Darius Slay’s new contract details emerge

Don Drysdale - 0
Just moments ago, news broke that the Detroit Lions have officially traded Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Official: Detroit Lions trade Darius Slay to Philadelphia Eagles

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions have traded Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third- and fifth-round draft...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions newest S Jayron Kearse had loaded Glock handgun when arrested last October

Arnold Powell - 0
On Thursday morning, news broke that the Detroit Lions are signing former Minnesota Vikings safety, Jayron Kearse to a 1-year deal. The Lions have been...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

2020 NCAA Tournament Results: Wednesday’s Play-In Games

College Sports Don Drysdale - 0
We had an amazing 2019-2020 NCAA college basketball season until it was taken away from us by COVID-19. http://gty.im/1206667235 Because of the coronavirus, the NCAA announced...
Read more

2020 NCAA Tournament Results: Tuesday’s Play-In Games

College Sports Don Drysdale - 0
We had an amazing 2019-2020 NCAA college basketball season until it was taken away from us by COVID-19. http://gty.im/1206667235 Because of the coronavirus, the NCAA announced...
Read more

NCAA suspends Letter of Intent signings due to COVID-19 spread

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
The NCAA announced that thanks to the spread of COVID-19, all recruiting activities have been suspended, as well as all winter and spring championships....
Read more

Michigan State Spartans coach Tom Izzo dealing with serious void

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
The cancellation of the NCAA Tournament thanks to the spread of COVID-19 has hit sports fans everywhere hard. Of course, the athletes and coaching...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.