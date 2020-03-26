47.4 F
2020 NCAA Tournament Results: Thursday's Sweet 16 Games

By Don Drysdale

We had an amazing 2019-2020 NCAA college basketball season until it was taken away from us by COVID-19.

Because of the coronavirus, the NCAA announced on Friday that they were canceling the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament, which means we will have to miss out on one of the most fun times of the year.

But instead of just sitting back and accepting that the NCAA Tournament will not take place, we decided to have a little bit of fun here at DSN by coming up with our own bracket, which will play out over the next handful of weeks until the Final Four is revealed and a National Champion is crowned.

*ALL GAMES ARE SIMULATED ONE TIME USING NCAAGAMESIM.COM

If you missed our SELECTION SUNDAY post, please click this link.

Here is a look at the full bracket:

If you missed the results from Thursday’s Opening Round games, please click here.

If you missed the results from Friday’s Opening Round games, please click here.

If you missed the results from Saturday’s Round of 32 games, please click here.

If you missed the results from Sunday’s Round of 32 games, please click here.

And now, here are the results of Thursday’s Sweet 16 games from the Midwest and East regions! As you can see below, the overall No. 1 seed Kansas continued their impressive run by destroying No. 4 seed Oregon. After defeating upset-minded North Texas, Texas Tech is now just one game away from getting back to the Final Four.

There we go! We now know the first four teams who will make up the Elite 8!

Make sure to check back on Friday to find out which teams from the West and South regions march on to the Elite 8. The big matchup of the day will include No. Michigan State vs. No. 2 Duke.

But for now, take a look at what the bracket looks like after Thursday’s Sweet 16 games.

 

