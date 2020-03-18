42.3 F
College Sports

2020 NCAA Tournament Results: Wednesday’s Play-In Games

By Don Drysdale


We had an amazing 2019-2020 NCAA college basketball season until it was taken away from us by COVID-19.

Because of the coronavirus, the NCAA announced on Friday that they were canceling the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament, which means we will have to miss out on one of the most fun times of the year.

But instead of just sitting back and accepting that the NCAA Tournament will not take place, we decided to have a little bit of fun here at DSN by coming up with our own bracket, which will play out over the next handful of weeks until the Final Four is revealed and a National Champion is crowned.

*ALL GAMES ARE SIMULATED ONE TIME USING NCAAGAMESIM.COM

If you missed our SELECTION SUNDAY post, please click this link.

Here is a look at the full bracket:

Before we can get started with the Round of 64, we have four play-in games to take care of. The first two of those took place on Tuesday in Dayton, OH, with North Carolina State and Prairie View A&M advancing to the main bracket

here are the results from Tuesday’s games.

North Carolina State will now take on No. 6 Arizona in the South Region, while Prairie View A&M will have the tough task of squaring off against No. 1 Dayton in the East Region.

Now it is time to look at Wednesday’s play-in games which were played early this morning 😉

Those games featured the following matchups:

No. 12 Wichita State vs. No. 12 Richmond

No. 16 Robert Morris vs. No. 16 North Carolina Central

And here are the results for those games.

As you can see, Richmond and North Carolina Central have easily advanced to the Round of 64, which will get underway on Thursday!

No. 12 Richmond will take on No. 5 Michigan while No. 16 North Carolina Central has a date with No. 1 Gonzaga.

The full bracket is now set, take a look!

To keep things simple, Thursday’s games will feature all of the first-round games from the Midwest and East regions while Friday’s games will include all 16 first-round matchups from the West and South regions.

Make sure to click here to print out your bracket, make your picks, and follow along!

