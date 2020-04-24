2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 pick order

41.2 F
The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft is in the books and now it is time to look ahead to the second and third rounds which will begin on Friday night at 7 pm ET.

Here is a look at the current pick order for both the second and third rounds, which is subject to change if trades are made.

ROUND PICK TEAM
2 33 Cincinnati
2 34 Indianapolis
2 35 Detroit
2 36 N.Y. Giants
2 37 New England
2 38 Carolina
2 39 Miami
2 40 Houston
2 41 Cleveland
2 42 Jacksonville
2 43 Chicago
2 44 Indianapolis
2 45 Tampa Bay
2 46 Denver
2 47 Atlanta
2 48 N.Y. Jets
2 49 Pittsburgh
2 50 Chicago
2 51 Dallas
2 52 L.A. Rams
2 53 Philadelphia
2 54 Buffalo
2 55 Baltimore
2 56 Miami
2 57 L.A. Rams
2 58 Minnesota
2 59 Seattle
2 60 Baltimore
2 61 Tennessee
2 62 Green Bay
2 63 Kansas City
2 64 Seattle
3 65 Cincinnati
3 66 Washington
3 67 Detroit
3 68 N.Y. Jets
3 69 Carolina
3 70 Miami
3 71 New England
3 72 Arizona
3 73 Jacksonville
3 74 Cleveland
3 75 Indianapolis
3 76 Tampa Bay
3 77 Denver
3 78 Atlanta
3 79 N.Y. Jets
3 80 Las Vegas
3 81 Las Vegas
3 82 Dallas
3 83 Denver
3 84 L.A Rams
3 85 Detroit
3 86 Buffalo
3 87 New England
3 88 New Orleans
3 89 Minnesota
3 90 Houston
3 91 Las Vegas
3 92 Baltimore
3 93 Tennessee
3 94 Green Bay
3 95 Denver
3 96 Kansas City
3 97 Cleveland
3 98 New England*
3 99 N.Y. Giants*
3 100 New England*
3 101 Seattle*
3 102 Pittsburgh*
3 103 Philadelphia*
3 104 L.A. Rams*
3 105 Minnesota*
3 106 Baltimore*

