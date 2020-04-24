2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 pick order

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft is in the books and now it is time to look ahead to the second and third rounds which will begin on Friday night at 7 pm ET.
Here is a look at the current pick order for both the second and third rounds, which is subject to change if trades are made.
|ROUND
|PICK
|TEAM
|2
|33
|Cincinnati
|2
|34
|Indianapolis
|2
|35
|Detroit
|2
|36
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|37
|New England
|2
|38
|Carolina
|2
|39
|Miami
|2
|40
|Houston
|2
|41
|Cleveland
|2
|42
|Jacksonville
|2
|43
|Chicago
|2
|44
|Indianapolis
|2
|45
|Tampa Bay
|2
|46
|Denver
|2
|47
|Atlanta
|2
|48
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|49
|Pittsburgh
|2
|50
|Chicago
|2
|51
|Dallas
|2
|52
|L.A. Rams
|2
|53
|Philadelphia
|2
|54
|Buffalo
|2
|55
|Baltimore
|2
|56
|Miami
|2
|57
|L.A. Rams
|2
|58
|Minnesota
|2
|59
|Seattle
|2
|60
|Baltimore
|2
|61
|Tennessee
|2
|62
|Green Bay
|2
|63
|Kansas City
|2
|64
|Seattle
|3
|65
|Cincinnati
|3
|66
|Washington
|3
|67
|Detroit
|3
|68
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|69
|Carolina
|3
|70
|Miami
|3
|71
|New England
|3
|72
|Arizona
|3
|73
|Jacksonville
|3
|74
|Cleveland
|3
|75
|Indianapolis
|3
|76
|Tampa Bay
|3
|77
|Denver
|3
|78
|Atlanta
|3
|79
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|80
|Las Vegas
|3
|81
|Las Vegas
|3
|82
|Dallas
|3
|83
|Denver
|3
|84
|L.A Rams
|3
|85
|Detroit
|3
|86
|Buffalo
|3
|87
|New England
|3
|88
|New Orleans
|3
|89
|Minnesota
|3
|90
|Houston
|3
|91
|Las Vegas
|3
|92
|Baltimore
|3
|93
|Tennessee
|3
|94
|Green Bay
|3
|95
|Denver
|3
|96
|Kansas City
|3
|97
|Cleveland
|3
|98
|New England*
|3
|99
|N.Y. Giants*
|3
|100
|New England*
|3
|101
|Seattle*
|3
|102
|Pittsburgh*
|3
|103
|Philadelphia*
|3
|104
|L.A. Rams*
|3
|105
|Minnesota*
|3
|106
|Baltimore*