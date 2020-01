As you have probably heard, the 2020 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

But according to reports, this draft is going to be special.

In fact, the stage for the draft will be on the water at the Fountains of Bellagio and drafted players will be transported to the stage by boat!

What do you think, Nation? Is this a pretty cool idea or too over the top?

Let’s hope lifejackets are provided!