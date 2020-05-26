2020 NFL Football Power Index tosses shade at Detroit Lions

Each year, ESPN releases their Football Power Index (FPI) ratings for each team in the National Football League. The FPI measures a team’s true strength on a net points scale; expected point margin vs an average opponent on a neutral field.

ESPN has released its preseason FPI rankings and they toss some major shade at the Detroit Lions.

According to the FPI, the Lions are currently ranked as the No. 28 team in the NFL with a -4.0 rating, which in my opinion, is not accurate, as I believe the Lions will finish the 2020 NFL campaign with a much higher ranking than No. 28.

But what really chaps my behind is that when looking at the offensive side of the ball, the Lions are slotted in at No. 24 in the league!!!

Mark my words. If Matthew Stafford remains healthy for 16 games, the Detroit Lions will have a Top 10 offense in the NFL, and possibly a Top 5 offense.

Defensively speaking, the Lions come in at No. 28, which I cannot complain about too much as I do not believe Bob Quinn did enough in the offseason to upgrade what was one of the worst defenses in franchise history in 2019.

Nation, what do you think? Did ESPN get this right?