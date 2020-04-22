2020 NFL Mock Draft includes Detroit Lions making a deal

The 2020 NFL Draft is nearly upon us and after what seems like an infinite amount of speculation and mock drafts, we will soon know what the Detroit Lions will do with the No. 3 overall pick.
I admit that I look at WAY too many mock drafts but when it comes to putting my own together, my limit is one.
As you are about to see, I have the Lions trading the No. 3 pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for the No. 6 pick. Though I do not want to get into exact trade details, I would imagine the Lions would also get the Chargers second-round pick and possibly a mid-round pick in either this year’s or next year’s draft. [No, the Lions are not getting a big haul like many believe they will)
That being said, let’s take a look at how I think the 1st Round of the 2020 NFL Draft will play out.
Round 1
1. Cincinnati – (QB) Joe Burrow
2. Washington – (EDGE) Chase Young
3. Los Angeles (trade with Detroit) – (QB) Tua Tagovailoa
4. NY Giants – (OT) Jedrick Wills
5. Miami – (QB) Justin Herbert
6. Detroit (trade with Los Angeles) – (CB) Jeffrey Okudah
7. Carolina – (CB) Isaiah Simmons
8. Arizona – (OT) Tristan Wirfs
9. Jacksonville – (DT) Derrick Brown
10. Atlanta (trade with Cleveland) – (CB) C.J. Henderson
11. NY Jets – (OT) Mekhi Becton
12. Las Vegas – (WR) Cee Dee Lamb
13. San Francisco f/IND – (DL) Javon Kinlaw
14. Tampa Bay – (OT) Andrew Thomas
15. Denver – (WR) Jerry Jeudy
16. Cleveland (trade with Atlanta) – (OT) Ezra Cleveland
17. Dallas – (EDGE) K’Lavon Chaisson
18. Miami f/PIT – (S) Xavier McKinney
19. Las Vegas f/CHI – (CB) A.J. Terrell
20. Jacksonville f/LAR – (WR) Henry Ruggs
21. Philadelphia – (WR) Justin Jefferson
22. Minnesota f/BUF – (WR) Brandon Aiyuk
23. New England – (QB) Jordan Love
24. New Orleans – (LB) Patrick Queen
25. Minnesota – (CB) Jaylon Johnson
26. Miami f/HOU – (LB) Kenneth Murray
27. Seattle – (EDGE) Yetur Gross-Matos
28. Baltimore – (RB) D’Andre Swift
29. Tennessee – (OT) Isaiah Wilson
30. Green Bay – (WR) Tee Higgins
31. San Francisco – (C) Cesar Ruiz
32. Kansas City – (DL) Marlon Davidson