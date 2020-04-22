2020 NFL Mock Draft includes Detroit Lions making a deal

The 2020 NFL Draft is nearly upon us and after what seems like an infinite amount of speculation and mock drafts, we will soon know what the Detroit Lions will do with the No. 3 overall pick.

I admit that I look at WAY too many mock drafts but when it comes to putting my own together, my limit is one.

As you are about to see, I have the Lions trading the No. 3 pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for the No. 6 pick. Though I do not want to get into exact trade details, I would imagine the Lions would also get the Chargers second-round pick and possibly a mid-round pick in either this year’s or next year’s draft. [No, the Lions are not getting a big haul like many believe they will)

That being said, let’s take a look at how I think the 1st Round of the 2020 NFL Draft will play out.

Round 1

1. Cincinnati – (QB) Joe Burrow

2. Washington – (EDGE) Chase Young

3. Los Angeles (trade with Detroit) – (QB) Tua Tagovailoa

4. NY Giants – (OT) Jedrick Wills

5. Miami – (QB) Justin Herbert

6. Detroit (trade with Los Angeles) – (CB) Jeffrey Okudah

7. Carolina – (CB) Isaiah Simmons

8. Arizona – (OT) Tristan Wirfs

9. Jacksonville – (DT) Derrick Brown

10. Atlanta (trade with Cleveland) – (CB) C.J. Henderson

11. NY Jets – (OT) Mekhi Becton

12. Las Vegas – (WR) Cee Dee Lamb

13. San Francisco f/IND – (DL) Javon Kinlaw

14. Tampa Bay – (OT) Andrew Thomas

15. Denver – (WR) Jerry Jeudy

16. Cleveland (trade with Atlanta) – (OT) Ezra Cleveland

17. Dallas – (EDGE) K’Lavon Chaisson

18. Miami f/PIT – (S) Xavier McKinney

19. Las Vegas f/CHI – (CB) A.J. Terrell

20. Jacksonville f/LAR – (WR) Henry Ruggs

21. Philadelphia – (WR) Justin Jefferson

22. Minnesota f/BUF – (WR) Brandon Aiyuk

23. New England – (QB) Jordan Love

24. New Orleans – (LB) Patrick Queen

25. Minnesota – (CB) Jaylon Johnson

26. Miami f/HOU – (LB) Kenneth Murray

27. Seattle – (EDGE) Yetur Gross-Matos

28. Baltimore – (RB) D’Andre Swift

29. Tennessee – (OT) Isaiah Wilson

30. Green Bay – (WR) Tee Higgins

31. San Francisco – (C) Cesar Ruiz

32. Kansas City – (DL) Marlon Davidson