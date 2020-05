Will the Detroit Lions finally get over the hump and win the NFC North for the first time?

Well, according to the latest odds, the Lions are a long shot to win the division.

Bovada.lv has released their divisional odds and the Lions are +700 to win the NFC North, behind the Green Bay Packers (+150), Minnesota Vikings (+170), and Chicago Bears (+375)

Nation, who do you think will win the NFC North in 2020? Do the Lions have a shot?