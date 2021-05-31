2020 NFL re-draft lands Detroit Lions with superstar

Sharing is caring!

As you know, the Detroit Lions used the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to select CB Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State.

Unfortunately, Okudah was one of the worst cornerbacks in the league (according to Pro Football Focus) during his rookie season and many are questioning if he will end up being a bust for the Lions.

But what if we could have a re-do?

Well, according to a 2020 NFL re-draft put out by ESPN, the Lions certainly would have passed on Okudah.

Instead, the re-draft has the Lions selecting EDGE Chase Young with the No. 3 overall pick.

From ESPN:

Original pick: Jeff Okudah, CB

New pick: Chase Young, DE

While it would have been tempting to go with Tua Tagovailoa here — even after the Lions traded away Matthew Stafford and acquired Jared Goff — this team’s glaring need at the time of the draft last year and now remains the pass rush. And Young, at the time of the draft and now, looks like a generational talent who will become a star. If this had happened then or now, the Lions would take about 15 seconds to actually make this pick. — Michael Rothstein

In case you were wondering, Okudah went No. 24 overall to the New Orleans Saints.

Nation, how do you feel about Okudah? Will he have a bounce-back season in 2021 or is he on the road to becoming one of the biggest busts in Lions’ history?

Personally, I am still sticking with my original prediction that he will eventually go to a Pro Bowl.