2020 NFL schedule offers a ‘first’ in league history

The 2020 NFL regular season schedule has been released and according to Joe Ferreira, this is the first time in league history where every single team has opened up the season with 1 home and 1 road game in the first two weeks.

I checked and this is the FIRST schedule in @NFL HISTORY (back to 1920 including AFL and AAFC) where EVERY TEAM has 1 home and 1 road game in 1st 2 games.@NFLResearch @NFLfootballinfo @AdamSchefter #nflschedulerelease Nice element from NFL's Katz/North scheduling team pic.twitter.com/GH3vszOWss — Joe Ferreira (@JoeNFL) May 13, 2020

We thought this was a pretty cool tidbit to pass along!