Detroit Lions News

2020 NFL schedule offers a 'first' in league history

The 2020 NFL regular season schedule has been released and according to Joe Ferreira, this is the first time in league history where every single team has opened up the season with 1 home and 1 road game in the first two weeks.

We thought this was a pretty cool tidbit to pass along!

By Arnold Powell

