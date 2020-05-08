2020 NFL strength of schedule shows Detroit Lions have challenge in front of them

On Thursday night, the NFL regular season schedule was released and the Detroit Lions will open things up at Ford Field against the Chicago Bears.

The Lions are hoping to bounce back from a disastrous 2019 season which saw them finish with a 3-12-1 record.

The Lions will begin the season with Matthew Stafford back under center after he missed the final 8 games of the 2019 season recovering from a broken back.

If the Lions want to challenge for the NFC North crown, they will have their work cut out for them as they have the 5th-hardest schedule based on their opponent’s 2019 win percentage.

Rank Team Opponents’ 2019 win percentage 1 New England Patriots .537 (137-118-1) 2 New York Jets .533 (136-119-1) 3 Miami Dolphins .529 (135-120-1) 4 San Francisco 49ers .527 (134-120-2) T5 Buffalo Bills .525 (134-121-1) T5 Atlanta Falcons .525 (134-121-1) T5 Detroit Lions .525 (134-121-1) T8 Arizona Cardinals .518 (132-123-1) T8 Houston Texans .518 (132-123-1) T10 Minnesota Vikings .516 (131-123-2) T10 Los Angeles Rams .516 (131-123-2) 12 Denver Broncos .512 (131-125) T13 Chicago Bears .508 (129-125-2) T13 Seattle Seahawks .508 (129-125-2) 15 Green Bay Packers .504 (128-126-2) T16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers .502 (128-127-1) T16 Indianapolis Colts .502 (128-127-1) T18 Carolina Panthers .500 (127-127-2) T18 Kansas City Chiefs .500 (128-128) 20 Tennessee Titans .498 (127-128-1) 21 Las Vegas Raiders .496 (127-129) 22 Jacksonville Jaguars .494 (126-129-1) 23 Los Angeles Chargers .492 (126-130) 24 New Orleans Saints .490 (125-130-1) 25 Philadelphia Eagles .486 (124-131-1) 26 New York Giants .482 (123-132-1) 27 Cincinnati Bengals .477 (122-134) 28 Washington Redskins .465 (118-136-2) 29 Cleveland Browns .461 (118-138) 30 Dallas Cowboys .459 (117-138-1) 31 Pittsburgh Steelers .457 (117-139) 32 Baltimore Ravens .438 (112-144)