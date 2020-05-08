2020 NFL strength of schedule shows Detroit Lions have challenge in front of them

On Thursday night, the NFL regular season schedule was released and the Detroit Lions will open things up at Ford Field against the Chicago Bears.
The Lions are hoping to bounce back from a disastrous 2019 season which saw them finish with a 3-12-1 record.
The Lions will begin the season with Matthew Stafford back under center after he missed the final 8 games of the 2019 season recovering from a broken back.
If the Lions want to challenge for the NFC North crown, they will have their work cut out for them as they have the 5th-hardest schedule based on their opponent’s 2019 win percentage.
|Rank
|Team
|Opponents’ 2019 win percentage
|1
|New England Patriots
|.537 (137-118-1)
|2
|New York Jets
|.533 (136-119-1)
|3
|Miami Dolphins
|.529 (135-120-1)
|4
|San Francisco 49ers
|.527 (134-120-2)
|T5
|Buffalo Bills
|.525 (134-121-1)
|T5
|Atlanta Falcons
|.525 (134-121-1)
|T5
|Detroit Lions
|.525 (134-121-1)
|T8
|Arizona Cardinals
|.518 (132-123-1)
|T8
|Houston Texans
|.518 (132-123-1)
|T10
|Minnesota Vikings
|.516 (131-123-2)
|T10
|Los Angeles Rams
|.516 (131-123-2)
|12
|Denver Broncos
|.512 (131-125)
|T13
|Chicago Bears
|.508 (129-125-2)
|T13
|Seattle Seahawks
|.508 (129-125-2)
|15
|Green Bay Packers
|.504 (128-126-2)
|T16
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|.502 (128-127-1)
|T16
|Indianapolis Colts
|.502 (128-127-1)
|T18
|Carolina Panthers
|.500 (127-127-2)
|T18
|Kansas City Chiefs
|.500 (128-128)
|20
|Tennessee Titans
|.498 (127-128-1)
|21
|Las Vegas Raiders
|.496 (127-129)
|22
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|.494 (126-129-1)
|23
|Los Angeles Chargers
|.492 (126-130)
|24
|New Orleans Saints
|.490 (125-130-1)
|25
|Philadelphia Eagles
|.486 (124-131-1)
|26
|New York Giants
|.482 (123-132-1)
|27
|Cincinnati Bengals
|.477 (122-134)
|28
|Washington Redskins
|.465 (118-136-2)
|29
|Cleveland Browns
|.461 (118-138)
|30
|Dallas Cowboys
|.459 (117-138-1)
|31
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|.457 (117-139)
|32
|Baltimore Ravens
|.438 (112-144)
Nation, do you think the Lions will overcome what looks to be a difficult schedule?