2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket revealed

It has been nearly one year since the 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 but it is now 2021 and though the virus is still a real pain in the rear end, the hope is that this year’s tourney will go on as planned.

The 2021 Big Ten regular season is in the books and the Michigan Wolverines are the outright champions.

Now it is time for the Big Ten Tournament and as you can see below, the bracket is set.

The Wolverines will not play their first game until Friday as they will play the winner of No. 9 seed Michigan State and No. 8 seed Maryland.

Nation, who do you think will win the Big Ten Tournament?