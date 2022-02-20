2021 Detroit Lions had worst injury/COVID-19 luck in NFL

If you followed the 2021 Detroit Lions, you probably got the sense that they sure did not have much luck when it came to injuries and COVID-19.
Well, according to some data put together by the Buffalo News, our senses were correct as the Lions had more games missed to injury/COVID-19 than any other team in the NFL.
From Buffalo News:
At the bottom of the injury list was Detroit, which lost 134 games by starters.
Second worst was Baltimore (125), followed by the New York Giants (115), the New York Jets (113) and the Washington Football Team (111).
In case you were wondering, the team with the least games missed to injury/COVID-19 was the New England Patriots, who only had 23 total games missed.
2021 NFL Games Lost
By Starters to Injury
1 New England 23
2 Buffalo 36
3 Kansas City 40
4 L.A. Rams 44
5 Atlanta 49
6 Miami 51
7 Minnesota 52
8 Tampa Bay 57
9 Cincinnati 58
10 Seattle 59
