2021 Detroit Lions had worst injury/COVID-19 luck in NFL

If you followed the 2021 Detroit Lions, you probably got the sense that they sure did not have much luck when it came to injuries and COVID-19.

Well, according to some data put together by the Buffalo News, our senses were correct as the Lions had more games missed to injury/COVID-19 than any other team in the NFL.

From Buffalo News:

At the bottom of the injury list was Detroit, which lost 134 games by starters.