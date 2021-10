After a crazy last week of the season, the 2021 MLB Playoff bracket is set!

As you can see below, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will square off in the American League Wild Card Round, while the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals will do the same in the National League.

Nation, who do you have winning the 2021 World Series?

THE 2021 MLB PLAYOFFS ARE SET 😤 pic.twitter.com/TkkpY33yud — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 3, 2021