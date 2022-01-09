2021 NFC Playoff bracket now set in stone

For the NFC, the 2021 regular season is officially in the books and we now know what the Wild Card Matchups will be.

As you can see, with the Rams losing to the 49ers, the Rams dropped to the No. 4 seed and they will host the No. 5 seeded Arizona Cardinals.

With the win, the 49ers got into the Playoffs and they will play in Dallas against the Cowboys.

The third Wild Card matchup will feature the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nation, who do you think emerges from the NFC?