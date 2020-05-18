41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, May 18, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

2021 NFL Mock Draft has Detroit Lions selecting defensive stud

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

ESPN analyst bashes Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn for offseason moves

Arnold Powell - 0
After a 3-12-1 2019 campaign, the hope was that Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn would make some big moves during the offseason to improve...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

8 Greatest Detroit Lions draft picks of all-time

Arnold Powell - 0
It is time to find out which players are the greatest Detroit Lions draft picks of all-time. As you read through this list, please remember...
Read more

At this point, we are just hoping the 2020 NFL season will kick off as planned. That being said, some are already looking way ahead to the 2021 NFL Draft, which will take place next April.

In the latest 2021 Mock Draft released by Luke Easterling Draft Wire, the Detroit Lions have the No. 8 overall pick and they elect to pick a stud linebacker.

According to Easterling, the Lions will pick Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons with the No. 8 overall pick.

Now, this was one of those lazy mock drafts where Easterling did not even bother to give a rationale as to why the Lions will select Parsons. So, instead of trying to put words in his mouth, we will just leave you with a Parsons highlight video so you can see what he brings to the table.

During his sophomore season, Parsons had 109 tackles (14 TFLs) and 5 sacks.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell

More on this topic

Previous articleDetroit Tigers would lose least amount of money with no fans at games
Next article8 Greatest Detroit Lions draft picks of all-time

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.

Don't Miss Out! Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team, every morning.

You have Successfully Subscribed!