2021 NFL Mock Draft has Detroit Lions selecting defensive stud

At this point, we are just hoping the 2020 NFL season will kick off as planned. That being said, some are already looking way ahead to the 2021 NFL Draft, which will take place next April.

In the latest 2021 Mock Draft released by Luke Easterling Draft Wire, the Detroit Lions have the No. 8 overall pick and they elect to pick a stud linebacker.

According to Easterling, the Lions will pick Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons with the No. 8 overall pick.

Now, this was one of those lazy mock drafts where Easterling did not even bother to give a rationale as to why the Lions will select Parsons. So, instead of trying to put words in his mouth, we will just leave you with a Parsons highlight video so you can see what he brings to the table.

During his sophomore season, Parsons had 109 tackles (14 TFLs) and 5 sacks.