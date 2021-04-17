2021 Pre-NFL Draft NFC North projected standings

Sharing is caring!

Whether or not GM Brad Holmes or head coach Dan Campbell are willing to say the words, it is a fact that the Detroit Lions are in a rebuild.

Because of that, I am pretty confident that the 2021 season is going to be a tough one for the Lions and their fans as there is a solid chance that they finish in last place in the NFC North by a healthy margin.

One person who seems to agree with that is Mike Clay of ESPN, who recently put out his pre-NFL Draft projections and as you can see below, he has the Lions coming in dead-last in the NFC North.

Nation, do you think the Lions will finish in last place in the NFC North or will they shock the world in 2021?