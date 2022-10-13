2022-23 Detroit Red Wings hype videos will get you FIRED up!

We are about 24 hours away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and we have found some Detroit Red Wings hype videos to help get you fired up for what we hope is an exciting year.

It seems unlikely that the Red Wings will find themselves in the playoffs when the regular season concludes, but crazier things have happened.

That said, here are three hype videos we came across on YouTube that will help get your blood flowing!

Detroit Red Wings hype video No. 1 (Pink Floyd – Eclipse)

Detroit Red Wings Hype Video No. 2 (Season Pump Up)

Detroit Red Wings Hype Video No. 3 (Something Just Like This)

Dylan Larkin expects Detroit Red Wings to ‘fight all the way’

Earlier today Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin spoke to the media and he said he expects to be in the fight all the way in 2022-23.

Certainly an improvement from last year, I hope and I expect that we’re in the fight all the way. And we’re not getting to the trade deadline and looking to send guys out; we’re trying to stick with what we have or even add something, and be right there in the hunt. If you get hot at the right time, you never know what could happen. Via Detroit Red Wings

Nation, do you think the Red Wings can contend for a playoff spot during the 2022-23 season?