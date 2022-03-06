2022 Big Ten Tournament bracket revealed

The Big Ten regular season is officially in the books and Illinois and Wisconsin have tied for the regular season title.

Now it’s time to move on to the Big Ten Tournament and the bracket has been revealed.

As you can see below, Michigan is the No. 8 seed and will play against No. 9 Indiana on Thursday, while Michigan State is the No.7 seed and the will also play on Thursday, against No. 10 seed Maryland.

Nation, the full bracket is below, who does you think will win?