The 2022 preseason is in the books and the Detroit Lions, following their 19-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, finished with a 1-2 record.

With the preseason being over, the Lions, along with the rest of the league, have until Tuesday to trim their roster down from 80 players all the way to 53 players.

With that being said, I figured I would toss out my only 53-man roster prediction for your viewing pleasure.

I have a couple of hot takes in here but I am confident that I hit on at least 50 of these players!

2022 Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction: Don’s only edition

Quarterbacks (2)

Jared Goff, David Blough

Neither David Blough nor Tim Boyle has shown me that they deserve to be a No. 2 QB in the NFL but as of now, that is what the Lions have to choose from and I trust Blough a little more.

Running Backs (4)

D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, Craig Reynolds, Godwin Igwebuike

Igweebuike gets the nod over Jermar Jefferson because of his play on special teams.

Wide Receivers (6)

Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond, Quintez Cephus, Trinity Benson

I love me some Tom Kennedy as much as the next guy but he does not bring more overall value than Trinity Benson so that is how I would roll.

Tight Ends (3)

T.J. Hockenson, Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra

This one may be off but I think the Lions could try to get rookie James Mitchell through to the practice squad. Carrying 3 TEs allows me to go with nine offensive linemen.

Offensive Linemen (9)

Taylor Decker (LT), Jonah Jackson (LG), Frank Ragnow (C), Halapoulivaati Vaitai (RG), Penei Sewell (RT), Matt Nelson (OT), Evan Brown (C), Tommy Kraemer (IOL), Logan Stenberg (LG)

I had to squeeze Logan Stenberg onto this 53-man projection but I would not be surprised if he is eventually traded.

Defensive Linemen (Interior) (5)

Michael Brockers, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, Isaiah Buggs, Jashon Cornell

Cornell edges out Demetrius Taylor

Edge Rushers (5)

In: Aidan Hutchinson, Charles Harris, Julian Okwara, Austin Bryant, John Cominsky

Linebackers (5)

In: Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez, Derrick Barnes, Chris Board, Jarrad Davis

Jarrad Davis over Josh Woods is a bit of a hot take but I would love to see him do well in his second go-around in Detroit.

Cornerbacks (6)

In: Amani Oruwariye, Jeff Okudah, Will Harris, Bobby Price, AJ Parker, Mike Hughes

Jerry Jacobs starts on the PUP, leaving a spot for Mike Hughes.

Safeties (5)

In: Tracy Walker, DeShon Elliott, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Kerby Joseph, JuJu Hughes

I was torn between C.J. Moore and JuJu Hughes but went with Hughes

Special Teams (3)

Starters: Jack Fox (Punter), Scott Daly (Long Snapper), Austin Seibert (Kicker)

Nation, did I nail this Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction?

