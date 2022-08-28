2022 Detroit Lions 53-man roster projection: Final Edition

The third and final preseason game is in the books and the Detroit Lions are now ready to shift 100% of their focus toward their Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It has already been announced that Jameson Williams (NFI), Jason Cabinda (PUP), Romeo Okwara (PUP), and Josh Paschal (PUP) will be out for at least the first four weeks of the 2022 season, do you will not see any of them on the 53-man roster to start the season.

Of the eight players the Lions selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, I currently have five of those players making the initial 53-man roster.

Do the Lions have a team to win within 2022?

Offense

Quarterbacks (2)

Jared Goff

David Blough

Running backs (4)

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Craig Reynolds

Godwin Igwebuike

Swift and Williams (going into the final year of his contract) are a solid 1-2 punch IF they can stay healthy.

Wide receivers (6)

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DJ Chark

Josh Reynolds

Kalif Raymond

Quintez Cephus

Trinity Benson

This may not be a popular decision but I just don’t think Tom Kennedy brings enough to the table in terms of special teams to make this roster.

Tight Ends (4)

T.J. Hockenson

Brock Wright

James Mitchell

Shane Zylstra

Look for rookie James Mitchell to earn the No. 2 spot on the roster behind T.J. Hockenson at some point but for now, Brock Wright is the guy.

Offensive Line (9)

Taylor Decker (LT)

Jonah Jackson (LG)

Frank Ragnow (C)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai (RG)

Penei Sewell (RT)

Dan Skipper (OT)

Matt Nelson (OT)

Evan Brown (C)

Logan Stenberg (G)

The Lions will have one of the top offensive lines in the NFL if they can remain healthy. As you can see, I now have Logan Stenberg making the roster.

Hard Knocks Needs to Focus on the Detroit Lions Starters

Detroit Lions Defense

Defensive Line/EDGE (9)

Michael Brockers (DL)

Alim McNeill (DL)

Jashon Cornell (DL)

Austin Bryant (EDGE)

Aidan Hutchinson (EDGE) (Rookie)

Charles Harris (EDGE)

Isaiah Buggs (DL)

John Cominsky (EDGE)

Linebackers (5)

Alex Anzalone

Malcolm Rodriguez (Rookie)

Derrick Barnes

Chris Board

Julian Okwara

Malcolm Rodriguez is wowing everybody and he is not only a lock to make the team but he could become a starter sooner than later.

Cornerbacks/Safeties (11)

Amani Oruwariye (CB)

Jeff Okudah (CB)

Ifeatu Melifonwu (CB)

Bobby Price (CB)

Will Harris (CB)

AJ Parker (CB)

Tracy Walker (S)

DeShon Elliott (S)

Kerby Joseph (S) (Rookie)

Mark Gilbert (CB)

Saivion Smith (CB)

Special Teams (3)

Jack Fox (P)

Austin Seibert (K)

Scott Daly (LS)

Nation, do you agree with all 53 of these selections? If not, which changes would you make?

