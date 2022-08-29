2022 Detroit Lions live roster cuts tracker

Following their 19-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the Detroit Lions‘ 2022 preseason schedule is officially a wrap and they are now looking forward to Week 1 of the 2022 regular season when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field.

But before that happens, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes have shifted their focus to trimming down their roster from 80 players down to the maximum of 53 players.

The Lions have until 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday to get their roster down to 53 players and you can follow along on our live tracker. (Make sure to bookmark this page and refresh it periodically to see the latest cuts.)

2022 Detroit Lions live roster cuts tracker

Latest Cuts (Roster now at 72 players)

WR Kalil Pimpleton 

TE Devin Funchess

OT Kendall Lamm

LB Jarrad Davis 

WR Tom Kennedy 

CB Saivion Smith

CB Mark Gilbert

QB Tim Boyle

Up-to-the-minute Detroit Lions Roster (Bolded players are the current projected starters)

Quarterbacks (2)

Jared Goff
David Blough

 

Running Backs (6)

D’Andre Swift
Jamaal Williams
Craig Reynolds
Godwin Igwebuike
Justin Jackson
Jermar Jefferson

 

Wide Receivers (7)

DJ Chark
Josh Reynolds
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kalif Raymond
Quintez Cephus
Trinity Benson
Maurice Alexander

 

Tight Ends (5)

T.J. Hockenson
Brock Wright
James Mitchell
Shane Zylstra
Derek Deese Jr.

 

Offensive Linemen (13)

Taylor Decker
Jonah Jackson
Frank Ragnow
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Penei Sewell

Tommy Kraemer

Evan Brown

Matt Nelson

Dan Skipper

Logan Stenberg

Obinna Eze

Darrin Paulo

Kevin Jarvis

 

Defensive Linemen (Interior) (7)

Michael Brockers
Alim McNeill

Isaiah Buggs

Levi Onwuzurike

Demetrius Taylor

Jashon Cornell

Bruce Hector

 

Edge Rushers (7)

Aidan Hutchinson
Charles Harris

Julian Okwara

Austin Bryant

John Cominsky

Eric Banks

James Houston

 

Linebackers (6)

Alex Anzalone
Malcolm Rodriguez

Derrick Barnes

Chris Board

Josh Woods

Anthony Pittman

 

Cornerbacks (9)

Amani Oruwariye
Jeff Okudah

Will Harris (slot)

Bobby Price

AJ Parker

Mike Hughes

Chase Lucas

Cedric Boswell

*Jerry Jacobs

 

Safeties (6)

Tracy Walker
DeShon Elliott

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Kerby Joseph

C.J. Moore

JuJu Hughes

 

Special Teams (4)

P- Jack Fox
LS – Scott Daly
K – Austin Seibert

K- Riley Patterson

* PUP (Active)

