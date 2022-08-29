Following their 19-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the Detroit Lions‘ 2022 preseason schedule is officially a wrap and they are now looking forward to Week 1 of the 2022 regular season when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field.
But before that happens, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes have shifted their focus to trimming down their roster from 80 players down to the maximum of 53 players.
The Lions have until 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday to get their roster down to 53 players and you can follow along on our live tracker. (Make sure to bookmark this page and refresh it periodically to see the latest cuts.)
2022 Detroit Lions live roster cuts tracker
Latest Cuts (Roster now at 72 players)
OT Kendall Lamm
Up-to-the-minute Detroit Lions Roster (Bolded players are the current projected starters)
Quarterbacks (2)
Jared Goff
David Blough
Running Backs (6)
D’Andre Swift
Jamaal Williams
Craig Reynolds
Godwin Igwebuike
Justin Jackson
Jermar Jefferson
Wide Receivers (7)
DJ Chark
Josh Reynolds
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kalif Raymond
Quintez Cephus
Trinity Benson
Maurice Alexander
Tight Ends (5)
T.J. Hockenson
Brock Wright
James Mitchell
Shane Zylstra
Derek Deese Jr.
Offensive Linemen (13)
Taylor Decker
Jonah Jackson
Frank Ragnow
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Penei Sewell
Tommy Kraemer
Evan Brown
Matt Nelson
Dan Skipper
Logan Stenberg
Obinna Eze
Darrin Paulo
Kevin Jarvis
Defensive Linemen (Interior) (7)
Michael Brockers
Alim McNeill
Isaiah Buggs
Levi Onwuzurike
Demetrius Taylor
Jashon Cornell
Bruce Hector
Edge Rushers (7)
Aidan Hutchinson
Charles Harris
Julian Okwara
Austin Bryant
John Cominsky
Eric Banks
James Houston
Linebackers (6)
Alex Anzalone
Malcolm Rodriguez
Derrick Barnes
Chris Board
Josh Woods
Anthony Pittman
Cornerbacks (9)
Amani Oruwariye
Jeff Okudah
Will Harris (slot)
Bobby Price
AJ Parker
Mike Hughes
Chase Lucas
Cedric Boswell
*Jerry Jacobs
Safeties (6)
Tracy Walker
DeShon Elliott
Ifeatu Melifonwu
Kerby Joseph
C.J. Moore
JuJu Hughes
Special Teams (4)
P- Jack Fox
LS – Scott Daly
K – Austin Seibert
K- Riley Patterson
* PUP (Active)