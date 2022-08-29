Following their 19-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the Detroit Lions‘ 2022 preseason schedule is officially a wrap and they are now looking forward to Week 1 of the 2022 regular season when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field.

But before that happens, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes have shifted their focus to trimming down their roster from 80 players down to the maximum of 53 players.

The Lions have until 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday to get their roster down to 53 players and you can follow along on our live tracker. (Make sure to bookmark this page and refresh it periodically to see the latest cuts.)

2022 Detroit Lions live roster cuts tracker

Latest Cuts (Roster now at 72 players)

WR Kalil Pimpleton

TE Devin Funchess

OT Kendall Lamm

LB Jarrad Davis

WR Tom Kennedy

CB Saivion Smith

CB Mark Gilbert

QB Tim Boyle

Up-to-the-minute Detroit Lions Roster (Bolded players are the current projected starters)

Quarterbacks (2)

Jared Goff

David Blough

Running Backs (6)

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Craig Reynolds

Godwin Igwebuike

Justin Jackson

Jermar Jefferson

Wide Receivers (7)

DJ Chark

Josh Reynolds

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Kalif Raymond

Quintez Cephus

Trinity Benson

Maurice Alexander

Tight Ends (5)

T.J. Hockenson

Brock Wright

James Mitchell

Shane Zylstra

Derek Deese Jr.

Offensive Linemen (13)

Taylor Decker

Jonah Jackson

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Penei Sewell

Tommy Kraemer

Evan Brown

Matt Nelson

Dan Skipper

Logan Stenberg

Obinna Eze

Darrin Paulo

Kevin Jarvis

Defensive Linemen (Interior) (7)

Michael Brockers

Alim McNeill

Isaiah Buggs

Levi Onwuzurike

Demetrius Taylor

Jashon Cornell

Bruce Hector

Edge Rushers (7)

Aidan Hutchinson

Charles Harris

Julian Okwara

Austin Bryant

John Cominsky

Eric Banks

James Houston

Linebackers (6)

Alex Anzalone

Malcolm Rodriguez

Derrick Barnes

Chris Board

Josh Woods

Anthony Pittman

Cornerbacks (9)

Amani Oruwariye

Jeff Okudah

Will Harris (slot)

Bobby Price

AJ Parker

Mike Hughes

Chase Lucas

Cedric Boswell

*Jerry Jacobs

Safeties (6)

Tracy Walker

DeShon Elliott

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Kerby Joseph

C.J. Moore

JuJu Hughes

Special Teams (4)

P- Jack Fox

LS – Scott Daly

K – Austin Seibert

K- Riley Patterson

* PUP (Active)

