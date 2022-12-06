Detroit Lions Notes

2022 Detroit Lions: Predicting Week 14 – Week 18

  • The Lions are still in the playoff hunt
  • The Lions are going to make a run at the NFL Playoffs

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, not too many people (experts included) were giving the Detroit Lions a legit chance at making the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and to be honest, their chances of making are still not very good. That being said, after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14, the Lions are now 5-7 on the season, and they still have some home to make the playoffs. But, it seems likely that they will have to win their final five games to make that happen. Could the Lions make a run at the NFL Playoffs? Well, it all starts with the Lions’ Week 14 game at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

2022 NFL Week 14 Coverage Maps
Detroit Lions

How many more games will the Detroit Lions win in 2022?

Here is a look at the reminder of the schedule for the Detroit Lions, along with my predicted result for each game. As you can see, I am CHUGGING KOOL-AID like it’s my job!!!

Sunday
Dec. 11		Minnesota VikingsFord Field, Detroit, MI1:00pm ETFOXWin 24-23
Sunday
Dec. 18		at New York JetsMetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ1:00pm ETCBSWin 30-20
Saturday
Dec. 24		at Carolina PanthersBank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC1:00pm ETFOXWin 34-23
Sunday
Jan. 1		Chicago BearsFord Field, Detroit, MI1:00pm ETFOXWin 31-20
Sunday
Jan. 8		at Green Bay PackersLambeau Field, Green Bay, WITime TBA ETor Sat., Jan. 7Win 27-24
Detroit Lions

