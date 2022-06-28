We are quickly closing in on July, which means Detroit Lions Training Camp will be here before we know it.

As we previously reported, the Lions’ rookies will report to camp on Saturday, July 23, while veterans will report on Tuesday, July 26.

On Tuesday, the Lions officially announced the training camp practices that will be open to the fans.

2022 Detroit Lions Training Camp dates revealed

As you can see below, there will be a total of nine practices open to the fans with two of those practices being reserved for ‘Lions Loyal Members.’

From Detroit Lions:

Gates will open one hour before the listed practice time. Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage will have activities for all ages including photos with Roary, Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and Lions Legends; ticket and merchandise giveaways, tailgate games, as well as free face painting and balloon artists. Local Detroit-area food trucks will be on-site with food and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. More information is available and will be regularly updated at www.detroitlions.com/trainingcamp.

Table inside Article Date Gates Open Practice Begins Saturday, July 30 **Exclusive to Lions Loyal Members** 7:30 AM 8:30 AM Monday, August 1 7:30 AM 8:30 AM Tuesday, August 2 7:30 AM 8:30 AM Wednesday, August 3 7:30 AM 8:30 AM Thursday, August 4 7:30 AM 8:30 AM Friday, August 5 **Exclusive to Lions Loyal Members** 7:30 AM 8:30 AM Monday, August 8 1:30 PM 2:30 PM Tuesday, August 9 7:30 AM 8:30 AM Wednesday, August 10 7:30 AM 8:30 AM

Practice times are subject to change.

Come join us at this year's Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by @RocketMortgage! More info: https://t.co/4fnQCfJluC pic.twitter.com/lq78zSk6YJ — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 28, 2022

