2022 Detroit Tigers Opening Day starting lineup – Final Prediction

We are now eight days away from Opening Day so I thought it would be fun to take my final stab at what the Detroit Tigers 2022 Opening Day lineup will look like.

Here is how I think the lineup would look if Tigers manager A.J. Hinch had to put it together today.

*As you can see, I now have Miguel Cabrera batting fifth (was sixth) in the lineup as I cannot make up my mind!!!

  1. Akil Baddoo – LF
  2. Robbie Grossman – RF
  3. Javier Baez – SS
  4. Jeimer Candelario – 3B
  5. Miguel Cabrera – DH
  6. Jonathan Schoop – 2B
  7. Riley Greene – CF
  8. Spencer Torkelson – 1B
  9. Tucker Barnhart – C

SP – Eduardo Rodriguez

Nation, do you agree with this lineup? If not, which adjustments would you make?

