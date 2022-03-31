2022 Detroit Tigers Opening Day starting lineup – Final Prediction

We are now eight days away from Opening Day so I thought it would be fun to take my final stab at what the Detroit Tigers 2022 Opening Day lineup will look like.

Here is how I think the lineup would look if Tigers manager A.J. Hinch had to put it together today.

*As you can see, I now have Miguel Cabrera batting fifth (was sixth) in the lineup as I cannot make up my mind!!!

Akil Baddoo – LF Robbie Grossman – RF Javier Baez – SS Jeimer Candelario – 3B Miguel Cabrera – DH Jonathan Schoop – 2B Riley Greene – CF Spencer Torkelson – 1B Tucker Barnhart – C

SP – Eduardo Rodriguez

Nation, do you agree with this lineup? If not, which adjustments would you make?