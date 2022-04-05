2022 Detroit Tigers projected Opening Day lineup following stunning trade

Late Monday night, news broke that the Detroit Tigers had traded INF Isaac Paredes and a draft pick to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for former All-Star outfielder, Austin Meadows.

With that stunning trade taking place, it is time to make some revisions to what we believe the Tigers’ Opening Day starting lineup will look like.

Here is how I think the lineup would look if Tigers manager A.J. Hinch had to put it together today.

*As you can see, I now have Austin Meadows batting sixth, though he and Jonathan Schoop could flip flop.

Akil Baddoo – CF Robbie Grossman – RF Javier Baez – SS Jeimer Candelario – 3B Miguel Cabrera – DH Austin Meadows – LF Jonathan Schoop – 2B Spencer Torkelson – 1B Tucker Barnhart – C

SP – Eduardo Rodriguez

Nation, do you agree with this lineup? If not, which adjustments would you make?