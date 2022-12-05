2022 Heisman Trophy Finalists Unveiled

The Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season have been revealed. The 2022 College Football season will soon be coming to a close, and what a season it was. It was especially a great season if you happen to be a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, or TCU Horned Frogs, who all earned a spot in the College Football Playoff. Ohio State fans certainly would not say they have had a great season as they were destroyed by the Wolverines on their home field, but, they did back into the CFP, and they still have a shot to win it all, so they cannot be too upset. Throughout the season, there were some players who raised their team to a new level, and four players have been selected as finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel release ... Please enable JavaScript

Who are the 4 Heisman Trophy Finalists?

Just moments ago, it was announced that the four Heisman Trophy finalists are as follows:

Stetson Bennett – Georgia

Featured Videos



Max Duggan – TCU

Caleb Williams – USC

C.J. Stroud – Ohio State

Unfortunately, Michigan running back Blake Corum suffered a knee injury in the Wolverines’ second-to-last game of the season, or he certainly would have gotten an invite to the ceremony.

Nation, who do you think will win the 2022 Heisman Trophy?