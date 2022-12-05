College Sports

2022 Heisman Trophy Finalists Unveiled

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • The 2022 regular season is a wrap
  • The 4 Heisman Trophy Finalists have been revealed

The Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season have been revealed. The 2022 College Football season will soon be coming to a close, and what a season it was. It was especially a great season if you happen to be a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, or TCU Horned Frogs, who all earned a spot in the College Football Playoff. Ohio State fans certainly would not say they have had a great season as they were destroyed by the Wolverines on their home field, but, they did back into the CFP, and they still have a shot to win it all, so they cannot be too upset. Throughout the season, there were some players who raised their team to a new level, and four players have been selected as finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel release ...
Heisman Trophy finalists

Who are the 4 Heisman Trophy Finalists?

Just moments ago, it was announced that the four Heisman Trophy finalists are as follows:

Stetson Bennett – Georgia

Featured Videos

Max Duggan – TCU

Caleb Williams – USC

C.J. Stroud – Ohio State

Unfortunately, Michigan running back Blake Corum suffered a knee injury in the Wolverines’ second-to-last game of the season, or he certainly would have gotten an invite to the ceremony.

Nation, who do you think will win the 2022 Heisman Trophy?

Heisman trophy finalists

TAGGED:
Share this Article
Previous Article Ohio State Ohio State loses offensive coordinator after making College Football Playoff
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Heisman Trophy
2022 Heisman Trophy Finalists Unveiled
College Sports
Ohio State
Ohio State loses offensive coordinator after making College Football Playoff
College Sports
Michigan Football
Michigan football drops epic ‘Cinematic Recap’ from Big Ten Championship Game
U of M
Detroit Lions Week 13 report card
Detroit Lions Week 13 Report Card: Back in the Win Column
Detroit Lions Analysis and Opinion
Lost your password?