2022 Heisman Trophy winner announced

The 2022 College Football regular season and conference championship games are officially in the books, which means it is time to find out who is the winner of the Heisman Trophy. We already know who finished No. 5 through No. 10 in the final vote, and Michigan running back Blake Corum ended up finishing No. 7. Just moments ago, the winner of the 2022 Heisman Trophy was revealed.

Who won the 2022 Heisman Trophy?

The Heisman Trophy ceremony was held on Saturday night and the four finalists were Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, USC QB Caleb Williams, TCU QB Max Duggan, and Georgia QB Stetson Bennett.

Just moments ago, the winner of the Heisman Trophy was revealed, and Caleb Williams is taking home the trophy.

Williams, who is a sophomore at USC, had an outstanding season as he completed 66.1% of his passes for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns to go along with just four interceptions.

Nation, did the voters get it correct?

