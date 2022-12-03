U of M

2022 Michigan Big Ten Championship Game Hype Video

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • Michigan faces Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game
  • Michigan Big Ten Championship Game hype video

After stomping Ohio State a week ago in their final regular season game of the 2022 Big Ten season, the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines now have their focus on the Big Ten Championship Game. On Saturday night, the Michigan team will be at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where they hope to successfully defend their Big Ten Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers. Here is a 2022 Michigan Big Ten Championship Game Hype Video.

Michigan Big Ten Championship Game

2022 Michigan Big Ten Championship Game Hype Video

If you are not already fired up for tonight’s Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan and Purdue, I don’t really know what to tell you.

That being said, if you need to get your blood flowing a bit, or if you just want to get even more fired up, take a look at this hype video.

Enjoy and GO BLUE!

michigan big ten championship game

Michigan Big Ten Championship Game
2022 Michigan Big Ten Championship Game Hype Video
U of M
