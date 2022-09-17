Michigan Marching Band plays ‘Mr. Brightside’ while fans belt out lyrics at Big House [Video]

If you are a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, it has been a pretty fun day so far at the Big House as they currently lead Connecticut 59-0 with about 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
During halftime of today’s game, the Michigan Marching Band got the fans fired up by playing ‘Mr. Brightside’ by The Killers.
Check it out.
Mr. Brightside at the Big House with the @umichband during the UConn halftime. @thekillers pic.twitter.com/3cXMRhN6Uo
— Maize & Blue Nation (@MaizeBlueNation) September 17, 2022
Origin of Michigan Football playing ‘Mr. Brightside’ by The Killers
From MLive:
For much of the past five seasons, “Mr. Brightside,” a 2003 song from the Las Vegas band The Killers, has played during Michigan football home games, typically near the end of the third quarter. Many fans, especially those in the student section, enthusiastically sing along.
The first time “Mr. Brightside” blared through the Big House speakers was on Oct. 1, 2016, during a game against Wisconsin.