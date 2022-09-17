Michigan Marching Band plays ‘Mr. Brightside’ while fans belt out lyrics at Big House [Video]

If you are a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, it has been a pretty fun day so far at the Big House as they currently lead Connecticut 59-0 with about 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

During halftime of today’s game, the Michigan Marching Band got the fans fired up by playing ‘Mr. Brightside’ by The Killers.

Mr. Brightside at the Big House with the @umichband during the UConn halftime. @thekillers pic.twitter.com/3cXMRhN6Uo — Maize & Blue Nation (@MaizeBlueNation) September 17, 2022

Origin of Michigan Football playing ‘Mr. Brightside’ by The Killers

For much of the past five seasons, “Mr. Brightside,” a 2003 song from the Las Vegas band The Killers, has played during Michigan football home games, typically near the end of the third quarter. Many fans, especially those in the student section, enthusiastically sing along.

The first time “Mr. Brightside” blared through the Big House speakers was on Oct. 1, 2016, during a game against Wisconsin.

Kurt Wisenbaugh was the director of game presentation for the Michigan athletic department at the time.

In a recent interview, some of the aforementioned characteristics of “Mr. Brightside” are mentioned to him. The song might not pump up fans and athletes quite like, say, Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” another song once regularly played at Michigan Stadium.

“The purpose wasn’t necessary to hype them up,” Wisenbaugh said. “We obviously have moments, specifically on defense, when we want to get them hype and get them loud, but we also want to create moments of fun and unity. Most people enjoy sing-along songs so we wanted to try some different ones.”