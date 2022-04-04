in U of M

2022 Michigan Football ‘Way-too-Early’ game-by-game predictions

We are still about five months away from the 2022 college football season, which means it’s time for my latest ‘Way-too-Early’ game-by-game predictions for the Michigan Wolverines.

Here are my ‘Way-too-Early’ Michigan game-by-game predictions for the 2022 season.

Sept. 3 vs. Colorado State (WIN 49-10)

Sept. 10 vs. Hawaii (WIN 52-3)

Sept. 17 vs. UConn (WIN 58-0)

Sept. 24 vs. Maryland (WIN 31-14)

Oct. 1 @Iowa (WIN 24-20)

Oct. 8 @Indiana (WIN 31-20)

Oct. 15 vs. Penn State (WIN 27-23)

Oct. 22 BYE WEEK

Oct. 29 vs. Michigan State (WIN 27-17)

Nov. 5 @ Rutgers (WIN 37-14)

Nov. 12 vs. Nebraska (WIN 35-20)

Nov. 19 vs. Illinois (WIN 42-10)

Nov. 26 @ Ohio State (LOSE 37-30)

As you can see, I have Michigan running the table before losing in Columbus against Ohio State in their final game of the season.

11-1 is not too shabby but the Wolverines would likely fall short of their goal of winning the Big Ten as I think the Buckeyes will go undefeated before losing in the College Football Playoff.

