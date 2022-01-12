in U of M

2022 Michigan Football ‘Way-too-Early’ game-by-game predictions [Updated]

The schedule has changed but the outcomes have not

On Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten released their 2022 football schedule, and though Michigan’s opponents remain the same, the order in which they play them has changed.

With that being said, I thought I would re-look at the schedule to see if I want to make any changes.

Here are my ‘Way-too-Early’ Michigan game-by-game predictions for the 2022 season.

Sept. 3 vs. Colorado State (WIN 51-10)

Sept. 10 vs. Hawaii (WIN 56-3)

Sept. 17 vs. UConn (WIN 63-0)

Sept. 24 vs. Maryland (WIN 34-17)

Oct. 1 @Iowa (WIN 24-20)

Oct. 8 @Indiana (WIN 31-20)

Oct. 15 vs. Penn State (WIN 27-24)

Oct. 22 BYE WEEK

Oct. 29 vs. Michigan State (WIN 27-17)

Nov. 5 @ Rutgers (WIN 37-17)

Nov. 12 vs. Nebraska (WIN 35-24)

Nov. 19 vs. Illinois (WIN 45-10)

Nov. 26 @ Ohio State (LOSE 37-27)

As you can see, I have Michigan running the table before losing in Columbus against Ohio State in their final game of the season.

11-1 is not too shabby but the Wolverines would likely fall short of their goal of winning the Big Ten as I think the Buckeyes will go undefeated before losing in the College Football Playoff.

What do you think?

