2022 Michigan Football ‘Way-too-Early’ game-by-game predictions [Updated]

On Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten released their 2022 football schedule, and though Michigan’s opponents remain the same, the order in which they play them has changed.

With that being said, I thought I would re-look at the schedule to see if I want to make any changes.

Here are my ‘Way-too-Early’ Michigan game-by-game predictions for the 2022 season.

Sept. 3 vs. Colorado State (WIN 51-10)

Sept. 10 vs. Hawaii (WIN 56-3)

Sept. 17 vs. UConn (WIN 63-0)

Sept. 24 vs. Maryland (WIN 34-17)

Oct. 1 @Iowa (WIN 24-20)

Oct. 8 @Indiana (WIN 31-20)

Oct. 15 vs. Penn State (WIN 27-24)

Oct. 22 BYE WEEK

Oct. 29 vs. Michigan State (WIN 27-17)

Nov. 5 @ Rutgers (WIN 37-17)

Nov. 12 vs. Nebraska (WIN 35-24)

Nov. 19 vs. Illinois (WIN 45-10)

Nov. 26 @ Ohio State (LOSE 37-27)

As you can see, I have Michigan running the table before losing in Columbus against Ohio State in their final game of the season.

11-1 is not too shabby but the Wolverines would likely fall short of their goal of winning the Big Ten as I think the Buckeyes will go undefeated before losing in the College Football Playoff.