2022 Michigan football ‘Way-Too-Early’ game-by-game predictions

The 2021 season is in the books for the Michigan Wolverines and they finished the season with a Big Ten Championship and a 12-2 overall record.

That being said, let’s take a ‘Way-Too-Early’ look at how Michigan will fare in 2022.

As you can see below, the Wolverines open up with three home games against Colorado State, Hawaii, Connecticut, and Maryland. Following a rather easy start to the season, Michigan will hit the road to take on Iowa in the first game of a four-game stretch that includes the Hawkeyes, Penn State, Nebraska, and Michigan State.

When all is said and done, our ‘Way-Too-Early’ prediction is that Michigan will be 11-0 heading into the Ohio State game, where they will lose a close one.

Nation, how many games do you think Michigan will win in 2022?