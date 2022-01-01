in U of M

2022 Michigan football ‘Way-Too-Early’ game-by-game predictions

The Wolverines schedule looks much easier in 2022 than it did in 2021

updated 620 Views 2 Votes

The 2021 season is in the books for the Michigan Wolverines and they finished the season with a Big Ten Championship and a 12-2 overall record.

That being said, let’s take a ‘Way-Too-Early’ look at how Michigan will fare in 2022.

As you can see below, the Wolverines open up with three home games against Colorado State, Hawaii, Connecticut, and Maryland. Following a rather easy start to the season, Michigan will hit the road to take on Iowa in the first game of a four-game stretch that includes the Hawkeyes, Penn State, Nebraska, and Michigan State.

When all is said and done, our ‘Way-Too-Early’ prediction is that Michigan will be 11-0 heading into the Ohio State game, where they will lose a close one.

Nation, how many games do you think Michigan will win in 2022?

2022 Michigan Football Schedule
Date Opponent PREDICTION
Saturday
Sep. 3		 Colorado State Football Schedule Colorado State Rams Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI W 38-13
Saturday
Sep. 10		 Hawaii Football Schedule Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI W 48-7
Saturday
Sep. 17		 UConn Football Schedule UConn Huskies Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI W 29-0
Saturday
Sep. 24		 Maryland Football Schedule Maryland Terrapins Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI W 34-21
Saturday
Oct. 1		 Iowa Football Schedule at Iowa Hawkeyes Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA W 27-24 OT
Saturday
Oct. 8		 Penn State Football Schedule Penn State Nittany Lions Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI W 38-35
Saturday
Oct. 15		 Nebraska Football Schedule Nebraska Cornhuskers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI W 27-17
Saturday
Oct. 22		 Michigan State Football Schedule at Michigan State Spartans Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI W 17-14
Saturday
Oct. 29		 Illinois Football Schedule Illinois Fighting Illini Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI W 23-6
Saturday
Nov. 5		 OFF
Saturday
Nov. 12		 Indiana Football Schedule Indiana Hoosiers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI W 38-10
Saturday
Nov. 19		 Rutgers Football Schedule at Rutgers Scarlet Knights SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ W 27-10
Saturday
Nov. 26		 Ohio State Football Schedule at Ohio State Buckeyes Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH L 27-24

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh got big check, despite losing big to Georgia

Michigan State defensive lineman leaves program following win over Pittsburgh