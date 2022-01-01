2022 Michigan football ‘Way-Too-Early’ game-by-game predictions

The 2021 season is in the books for the Michigan Wolverines and they finished the season with a Big Ten Championship and a 12-2 overall record.
That being said, let’s take a ‘Way-Too-Early’ look at how Michigan will fare in 2022.
As you can see below, the Wolverines open up with three home games against Colorado State, Hawaii, Connecticut, and Maryland. Following a rather easy start to the season, Michigan will hit the road to take on Iowa in the first game of a four-game stretch that includes the Hawkeyes, Penn State, Nebraska, and Michigan State.
When all is said and done, our ‘Way-Too-Early’ prediction is that Michigan will be 11-0 heading into the Ohio State game, where they will lose a close one.
Nation, how many games do you think Michigan will win in 2022?
|
2022 Michigan Football Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|PREDICTION
|Saturday
Sep. 3
|Colorado State Rams Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|W 38-13
|Saturday
Sep. 10
|Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|W 48-7
|Saturday
Sep. 17
|UConn Huskies Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|W 29-0
|Saturday
Sep. 24
|Maryland Terrapins Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|W 34-21
|Saturday
Oct. 1
|at Iowa Hawkeyes Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA
|W 27-24 OT
|Saturday
Oct. 8
|Penn State Nittany Lions Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|W 38-35
|Saturday
Oct. 15
|Nebraska Cornhuskers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|W 27-17
|Saturday
Oct. 22
|at Michigan State Spartans Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI
|W 17-14
|Saturday
Oct. 29
|Illinois Fighting Illini Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|W 23-6
|Saturday
Nov. 5
|OFF
|Saturday
Nov. 12
|Indiana Hoosiers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|W 38-10
|Saturday
Nov. 19
|at Rutgers Scarlet Knights SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ
|W 27-10
|Saturday
Nov. 26
|at Ohio State Buckeyes Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH
|L 27-24
