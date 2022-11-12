2022 Michigan High School Football playoffs semifinal pairings

The 2022 Michigan High School Football Playoffs Regional Final games are a wrap, and we are now down to four teams remaining in each region. This coming weekend, the two semifinal games for each region will be played, with the winners advancing to the State Championship games, which will be played at Ford Field. As you can see below, we now know the 32 remaining teams in the 2022 MHSAA football playoffs.
Which teams are left in the Michigan High School Football playoffs?
Here are all of the semifinal matchups for the Michigan high school football playoffs:
Division 1
Clarkston (10-2) 76.778 vs. Caledonia (11-1) 78.111
Detroit Cass Tech (9-3) 54.389 vs. Belleville (12-0) 85.000
Division 2
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (12-0) 73.000 vs. Dexter (12-0) 81.444
Birmingham Groves (9-3) 55.222 vs. Warren De La Salle (11-1) 68.528
Division 3
DeWitt (9-3) 56.194 vs. Muskegon (10-2) 67.667
Detroit Martin Luther King (8-3) 54.639 vs. Mason (12-0) 64.889
Division 4
Edwardsburg (11-1) 62.556 vs. Grand Rapids South Christian (12-0) 65.778
Goodrich (11-1) 61.556 vs. Riverview (12-0) 65.333
Division 5
Gladwin (12-0) 52.167 vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-1) 62.222
Detroit Country Day (8-3) 44.722 vs. Frankenmuth (12-0) 60.889
Division 6
Negaunee (12-0) 49.333 vs. Reed City (11-1) 52.889
Clinton (12-0) 50.667 vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic (11-1) 65.556
Division 7
New Lothrop (10-2) 42.000 vs. Traverse City St. Francis (12-0) 56.833
Napoleon (12-0) 41.556 vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (9-3) 51.333
Division 8
Ubly (12-0) 40.222 vs. Iron Mountain (11-1) 45.556
Clarkston Everest Collegiate (9-3) 31.500 vs. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (12-0) 46.778