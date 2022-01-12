2022 Michigan State Football ‘Way-too-Early’ game-by-game predictions [Updated]

On Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten released their 2022 football schedule, and though Michigan State’s opponents remain the same, the order in which they play them has changed.

With that being said, I thought I would re-look at the schedule to see if I want to make any changes.

Here are my ‘Way-too-Early’ Michigan State game-by-game predictions for the 2022 season.

Sept. 3: Western Michigan (WIN 37-17)

Sept. 10: Akron (WIN 45-10)

Sept. 17: at Washington (WIN 27-24)

Sept. 24: Minnesota (WIN 27-20)

Oct. 1: at Maryland (WIN 31-27)

Oct. 8: Ohio State (LOSE 41-20)

Oct. 15: Wisconsin (WIN 23-20)

Oct. 22: BYE

Oct. 29: at Michigan (LOSE 27-17)

Nov. 5: at Illinois (WIN 35-17)

Nov. 12: Rutgers (WIN 41-7)

Nov. 19: Indiana (WIN 30-20)

Nov. 26: at Penn State (LOSE 24-20)

As you can see, I have the Spartans going 9-3 during the 2022 regular season, which would be a step back from their outstanding 2021 season.

What do you think?