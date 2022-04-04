2022 MLB Prediction: White Sox win division

A.J. and Dylan discuss the USA Today 2022 MLB predictions, which have the Chicago White Sox at 90-72 and winning the division. Something Dylan hates.

A.J. Reilly: I love that our teams are kicking off the season against each other.



Dylan Bair: I don’t know, there’s going to be some unnecessary juice. If this goes a one, two fashion against me. I can’t imagine the negativity slash positivity in inverse fashions that’ll happen if the Tigers show out, especially against those who have what is presumed to be the division winner.



A.J. Reilly: And predicted by the USA today to be the division winner at 90 wins this season.



Dylan Bair: for the White Sox at 90, that is the one I’m talking about. 90 wins are not good enough. You threw me off with that. I don’t like that number.



A.J. Reilly: But why don’t you like that number? What number do you want it to be?



Dylan Bair: So, I mean, in ideal terms, we’re looking at like 96, 98, a hundred is just not going to happen with the pitching staff that we (the White Sox) have.



So, I would say between 96 and 98. Being at 90 means that you’re on the lower tier and that you’re going to wind up having to face the number one seat, whoever that winds up being.



A.J. Reilly: Let me throw this out to you. According to this same projection by the USA today, there’s only one team that got over 98 wins and as the Los Angeles Dodgers at 101, the next closest team was the Atlanta Braves at 94.

