2022 National Invitation Tournament bracket revealed

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket dropped on Sunday evening and there were a few teams left out that easily could have made the Field of 68 had a couple of things went in their favor.

A few of those teams include Texas A&M, Dayton, SMU, and Oklahoma.

Well, all four of those teams came up short of making the NCAA Tournament but all four are No. 1 seeds in the NIT.

Here is a look at the full 2022 NIT bracket.

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser believes his team was deserving of a bid in the NCAA Tournament.

From 247 Sports:

“I know what an NCAA Tournament team looks like,” Moser said. “This team, how we have competed against top-line teams to beat Baylor — I listen to a lot of the experts. They talk about, Oh, this team has to win to get in. Well, they don’t have to play Baylor and some of this. I just want to — this group has the DNA of an NCAA Tournament team. They’re resilient. They’ve stayed together and we’ve won these games late.

“I will add this, too, in terms of looking at it, what it is, you know. The teams that are eligible for the NCAA Tournament, so exclude Oklahoma State. Our losses are all except two from tournament teams. All the losses we have are tournament teams, except two. One was an overtime loss and to a veteran older team, top-60 team. Some might say a number of losses, but Kansas twice, Texas Tech twice, you’re competing against that, but we still have top-line wins. Arkansas is competing for the top in the SEC, we beat them double figures. We just beat Texas Tech double figures. We just beat Baylor. We have some other really good wins. I know how we can compete against these top teams. When you look at the average net loss of our losses, it’s 31, that’s outrageous, some of these are very high.”